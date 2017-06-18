When I first started really playing hardcore online I saw many gamertags that would have identical or similar names. It took me some time to realize these were actual gaming clans. Clans are basically teams that play online together and are usually pretty good. They have an advantage usually because they all have headsets and can communicate as a team and work together. I always thought the idea of being part of a clan was exciting.
Choosing the Right Gaming System
Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded on Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:12 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment