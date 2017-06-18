Newsvine

Rcalda0821

Rcalda0821 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 55 Comments: 0 Since: May 2015

Choosing the Right Gaming System

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Rcalda0821 View Original Article: dungeondwellers.net
Seeded on Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:12 AM
    Discuss:

    When I first started really playing hardcore online I saw many gamertags that would have identical or similar names. It took me some time to realize these were actual gaming clans. Clans are basically teams that play online together and are usually pretty good. They have an advantage usually because they all have headsets and can communicate as a team and work together. I always thought the idea of being part of a clan was exciting.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor