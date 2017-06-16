Dresses and Flowers

Before starting this blog, I thought that it would be much easier than sketching a design for a client. I was wrong. Its almost the same as looking for an inspiration, setting a theme and customizing an outfit. Dont get me wrong, I love clothes and the story behind the design. Its just that there are times when you dont simply want to draw anything under the sun. There are times when youre aiming to get the image inside another persons head your client. In my experience, thats quite an issue.