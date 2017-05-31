Plan F Medicare Supplement is Going Away

The changes to Medigap Plan F (sometimes called Medicare Part F) are the direct result of the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015. The act is designed to ensure that doctors are paid adequately for their services. The new law will ensure that doctors receive payment for services that is fair. The purpose of the act is to find a solution to fix the payments that physicians receive so that they will continue to accept patients with Medicare coverage. Lawmakers have been afraid that many physicians would pull out and no longer accept Medicare as payment, which is what primarily prompted them to address the issue.