Video Surveillance for Today's Seniors

The lifespan of the average man and woman has increased over the years, due to advances in medicine and improved nutritional standards.

Seniors who would have been considered elderly only decades ago, are now still vibrant and living independently. Even senior citizens who live at home with the assistance of a nurse or in home care aid, can live life to the fullest.

Of course, this doesnt mean that family and friends dont worry about them. On the contrary, people in their 80s and 90s and those individuals lucky enough to live past the 100 mark may need guidance.

Any lack of balance or simple fall can cause a hospital stay, with a broken hip likely to create further medical issues. Forgetfulness and hearing loss makes otherwise diligent seniors forget to take their medicine or hear the ring of a doorbell.