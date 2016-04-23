Beach Wedding Photographer

Traditional weddings are expensive; between the venue, food, dresses and tuxes, flowers, officiant, and license you can expect to pay somewhere around $20,000! Sending couples deep into debt before the marriage even begins. On the other hand, due to its typical informality, the cost of a beach wedding can be much less expensive.

Of course, the exact cost of a beach wedding depends on many of the same factors, like venue and attire, but Perfect Florida Beach wedding is here to help and keep you out of the poor house.

In general, I always advise my brides to KISS: keep it super simple; whether we are talking about decorations or location. So, how much does a beach wedding cost?