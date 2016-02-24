What Hotels Can You Board Dogs

I love my little universe surrounded by my family, work and routine chores – completed by my lovely dog. My dog, a cute and playful spaniel, was just born when I brought it home and it has remained ever since, charming my kids and attracting me more to its love and loyalty. We grew to be a happy family and that – that is my little universe.

I am a dog keeper, and I love it like a baby, and I know the problems that come with taking care of your baby. The bad times in the playground, the accidental traumas, the unprecedented illnesses – you name them. She has survived through the rough times and come even stronger.

Believe you me, vet medicine (even immunization) has become so advanced – and even more costly. But my tight budget doesn't let me compromise on my love for pet keeping or the quality of life of my little spaniel. So, off I went one day to learn more about how insurance works, and I have stuck to it ever since. Honestly, the love of pets is so strong here that a pet parent faces a bill of more than $1000 every six seconds somewhere in the country. Now that's a lot.