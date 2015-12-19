Newsvine

Rcalda0821

Rcalda0821 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 49 Comments: 0 Since: May 2015

Break The Halls with Music

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Rcalda0821 View Original Article: kayrynn096.blogspot.com
Seeded on Sat Dec 19, 2015 8:35 AM
    Discuss:

    I feel like I need to work a little bit harder on my blog titles. Obviously, that hasn't been my strongest point since I started blogging here but oh well. I'm more enticed to start writing anyways rather than thinking about something to headline my entries. But if anyone wants to give me a title writing 101 session then by all means, be my guest!
     

    So I finally realized one of the suckiest things that could ever happen to someone who likes to make ringtones like me, it's breaking your phone! Yes, stupid me, I broke my phone but no worries- I found a site where people sell broken phones so hopefully I can dispose of it faster than I had thought.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor