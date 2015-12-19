Break The Halls with Music

I feel like I need to work a little bit harder on my blog titles. Obviously, that hasn't been my strongest point since I started blogging here but oh well. I'm more enticed to start writing anyways rather than thinking about something to headline my entries. But if anyone wants to give me a title writing 101 session then by all means, be my guest!



So I finally realized one of the suckiest things that could ever happen to someone who likes to make ringtones like me, it's breaking your phone! Yes, stupid me, I broke my phone but no worries- I found a site where people sell broken phones so hopefully I can dispose of it faster than I had thought.