Autumn Winder 2015 Collection

Baracuta for Autumn Winter looks back to its birth place in the City of Manchester, where the Baracuta factory opened in the 1940s. The city in the North West of England had a reputation for being the home to the best outerwear manufacturers in England, being at the centre of the cotton textile industry for the British Empire.



The collection focuses on the rich music culture that made Manchester famous in the 1980s and 90s. It had a style of its own, which came from the casual culture who loved music and football. Bands included Oasis, Happy Mondays, The Fall, EMF, Morrissey, The Verve, Joy Division, New Order, The Inspiral Carpets and The Stone Roses. The look was confident, stylish, mod-like and ladish.



With this in mind, the collection features the popular 'Mod Harrington G10 Slim Short Jacket' in colours including navy, black and khaki. For classic British mod style, look out for the iconic G9 – the original Harrington jacket worn by icons and legends including Elvis, Sinatra and McQueen. This season sees the jacket in an array of new fabrications, including the 'Marr G9 Vintage Fit Worsted Puppytooth Jacket', as well as a textured cashmere mix - the 'Morrissey G9 Vintage Fit Melton Jacket' which adds luxury to the range. The G9 is also offered in soft black leather, as well as in a hooded style.



With Manchester being famous for its northern rain, the technical jackets fit the bill for keeping the elements away. The 'James G7 Waterproof Jacket' in red has a taped-seam waterproof construction allowing the jacket to be fully waterproof, whilst being fully breathable thanks to the signature five-point wing back. The stylish design makes it perfect to be worn out and about, but it equally works well on the bike with its technically cut, slightly longer arms and hem at the back, which increases dryness whilst cycling in the rain.



Waxed-look jackets are perfect for drizzly days, and the collection presents options for both town and country. Check out the 'Wren G6 Technical Mock Wax Jacket, 'Gallagher G11 Mock Wax Sport Parka' and 'Mounfield G22 Mock Wax Field Coat.



In heavy jersey there is a vintage Manchester track style zip-up, 'Apollo Jersey G10 Jacket'. The jersey and knitwear all have a modern silhouette with neat detailing, including very narrow collars and stands in cut-away and buttoned-down styles. Shirts are similar, with narrow fits and modern small collars, in classic back, white and grey gingham checks.





